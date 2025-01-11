Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj has experienced a similar situation to Ram Charan’s Game Changer in North America (USA and Canada), or we can say that it’s even worse. The content delay has resulted in the cancelation of premieres at several locations, which has significantly impacted the box office potential of premiere shows. It’s now safe to say that Veera Simha Reddy will be unbeaten. Keep reading for a detailed report!

North American premieres for Game Changer were scheduled for January 9. Due to the delay in delivering content drives, shows in AMC theatres were canceled. Poor management took some toll on premiere shows collection. The case of Balayya’s next got even worse, as not just AMC but shows at other cinema chains, too, have been canceled.

Talking about the final advance booking of premiere shows, Daaku Maharaaj has grossed $390K at the North American box office. This includes a sale of over 15,000 tickets. Out of this, the USA has contributed the pre-sales worth $354K, including a sale of 14,800+ tickets from 589 shows across 210 theatres.

Daaku Maharaaj’s pre-sales for premiere shows are much below expectations, and it’s impacted due to Game Changer’s presence and canceled shows. With bookings of $390K, Daaku Maharaaj is heading for a collection of around $600K at the North American box office. With this, it will register the second-best premiere shows collection for Nandamuri Balakrishna.

For those who don’t know, Veera Simha Reddy scored the highest premiere shows collection for Balayya at the North American box office. With pre-sales of $503K, the film clocked the final collection of $708K.

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj witnesses its full-fledged theatrical release tomorrow. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Tollywood action entertainer also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

