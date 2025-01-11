Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has slowed down at the Indian box office, especially after yesterday’s grand release of Game Changer. The collection is majorly affected in Telugu states and other southern pockets, whereas in the Hindi belt, it is still minting good moolah. Even yesterday, it managed to stay above the 1 crore mark and posted a massive total by the end of 37 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Pushpa sequel was theatrically released on December 5, 2024. It was released in five Indian languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Tamil version performed well, while the Malayalam and Kannada versions weren’t up to the mark. Yesterday, the film entered its sixth week, and as expected, the Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions were discontinued. The Tamil version is there, but the collection is negligible. Even the original Telugu version is contributing dismal numbers.

Pushpa 2’s run in the sixth week is purely backed by the Hindi-dubbed version, which contributed 1.20 crores on the sixth Friday. Overall, the film earned 1.40 crores on day 37, taking the total to an unprecedented 1246.62 crore net at the Indian box office. This is a crazy number, and it will soon hit the 1250 crore mark.

Reportedly, Pushpa 2 has a massive budget of 500 crores. Despite this mammoth cost, it has managed to be a clean hit at the Indian box office. If we remove the cost from the total collection, the film is enjoying ROI (returns on investment) of a whopping 746.62 crores. Calculated further using the formula ‘ROI/Budget X 100,’ the Allu Arjun starrer enjoys 149.32% returns and a hit verdict.

To be a super-hit, a film needs to make 150% returns at the Indian box office. To achieve that, Pushpa 2 needs a total of 1250 crores, and that will be achieved by the end of day 39 (sixth Sunday).

