Moana 2 is set to ensure that the top three highest-grossing films are from Disney as it approaches the global haul of Despicable Me 4. It has slowed down a little at the US box office owing to the new releases, including Nosferatu. The gothic horror has also beaten the Disney sequel on Thursday and Wednesday. Scroll below for the deets.

The highest-grossing films of 2024 were Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Despicable Me 4, but that might change soon as the Disney sequel is close to achieving the #3 spot. The Illumination creation was predicted to earn over a billion at the worldwide box office but failed to do so, probably because of Deadpool 3’s release in the same month. The animated feature might have gotten overshadowed by the MCU flick.

Anyway, the Despicable Me film performed exceptionally overseas and did well in the US, too. Despicable Me 4 collected $361.00 million in North America and $608.17 million overseas. The worldwide total of the animated feature is $969.18 million, and it currently enjoys the #3 spot on 2024’s grosser list. Moana 2 is adamant about changing the dynamics as it nears the #3 position on the table.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney sequel scored a modest $602K on its 7th Thursday despite facing more than one PG film in the United States. It has also dipped around -83.3% from last week yet reached a domestic cume of $428.4 million. It is expected to surpass Toy Story 4 as the 7th highest-grossing animation of all time in the US. Besides that, the movie is eyeing a $465-$475 million run in North America.

Moana 2 has collected $535.73 million overseas and allied to the $428.4 million US cume, the Disney sequel has raked in over $964.1 million worldwide and counting. Therefore, it is less than $6 million away from beating Despicable Me 4’s global haul and becoming the third highest-grossing film of 2024. With that, all three of the biggest films of last year will be from Disney.

Here are the current top three films of 2024-

Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion

Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.33 billion

Despicable Me 4 – $969.18 million

Moana 2 will achieve that during this weekend only. The film was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

