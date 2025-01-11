Halloween must be gone, but people always enjoy a good horror on the big screen. Thus, Nosferatu is having a good time at the US box office. The film has surpassed two of the most popular horror flicks of 2024, Smile 2 and Longlegs. Scroll below for the deets.

Parker Finn directed Smile 2 debuted in the US with $23 million, which was higher than the original Smile’s debut of $22.6 million in 2022. However, the sequel earned less than the first film in its lifetime. Meanwhile, Longlegs by Osgood Perkins became the highest-grossing independent film of 2024. It was also the second highest-grossing R-rated horror released in 2024. The movie collected $74.34 million in North America, which has now been surpassed by the vampire movie.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Nosferatu by Robert Eggers has surpassed Smile 2 and Longlegs at the US box office to achieve an interesting feat. The horror flick has strongholds in North America as it collected a strong $1.2 million on 3rd Thursday and stayed above Sonic the Hedgehog 3 again. Although it stayed below Mufasa: The Lion King at #2, the difference was less than $1 million, almost matching the Disney feature.

The gothic horror romance experienced a drop of -61.5% from its previously boosted Thursday. It is now playing across 3,132 theatres. Nosferatu collected the biggest third Thursday for 2024 R-rated horrors, beating Longlegs’ $850K. In addition to that, Robert Eggers’ directorial has registered the biggest third Thursday ever for Focus, hitting a $75 million cume in North America. The film is eyeing a $95 million to $105 million run in the United States.

Therefore, Nosferatu has beaten Smile 2’s $68.96 million but Longlegs’ $74.34 million domestic haul to become the #2 highest-grossing R-rated horror released in 2024. The horror flick is doing well overseas, too, as it has collected a decent $31.2 million so far, taking the worldwide cume to $106.2 million. It has thus passed its first major milestone worldwide.

Nosferatu was released on December 25, and it features an ensemble cast of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe in the supporting cast alongside Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp.

