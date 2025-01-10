Mufasa: The Lion King might have been enjoying its #1 spot at the North American box office, but it is getting a tough time because of the gothic horror Nosferatu. The horror flick pushed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from #2 to #3 on Wednesday and was not far behind Mufasa’s collection. However, the Disney feature benefitted from its stronghold at the US box office and recently surpassed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Scroll below for the deets.

Last Wednesday, on New Year’s Day, the Disney feature collected the biggest 2nd Wednesday ever in the franchise. It received a boost because of the holiday and has picked up a decent momentum compared to when it was released. It was beaten by Sonic 3 during its opening weekend, and now Jeff Fowler’s movie is below Barry Jenkins’ directorial in North America. Nosferatu, on the other hand, has also beaten both the PG films in the United Kingdom and Italy.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected $1.4 million on Wednesday, dropping 86.5% from the last boosted Wednesday. It earned less than The Lion King, as the film collected $4.9 million. However, Mufasa lost 175 theatres on Friday. The Disney feature is reportedly on par with Jumaji: The Next Level’s same Wednesday post-holiday and it still managed to add $80 million from this point onwards.

Mufasa has hit a $174.1 million cume in the United States. The film will indeed earn more than $200 million, and as per the analyst’s prediction, it is eyeing a $230 million to $260 million run in North America. It has been having a stronghold in the US and maintains its #1 spot in the box office chart.

At the international box office, Mufasa has grossed $307.94 million, and adding that to the domestic cume, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $482.13 million. Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.1 million global haul to become the #9 highest-grossing film of 2024. It is behind Kung Fu Panda 4, which earned $547.7 million worldwide.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released on December 20 and is running successfully at the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

