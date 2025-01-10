Bob Dylan has beaten Tupac at the US box office! That is, Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown has surpassed the late rapper’s biopic All Eyez On Me as one of the top 15 highest-grossing musical biopics of all time. Timothee Chalamet did a commendable job in the lead role, and the movie received multiple accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes 2025. Scroll below for the deets.

All Eyez on Me was directed by Benny Boom, and it came out in 2017. The film stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac, with Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, and Danai Gurira. Jamal Woolard reprises his role as Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace / The Notorious B.I.G. from Notorious. The biopic was based on the life and death of the rapper. The movie collected $44.92 million domestically and $10.74 million overseas. Thus, the film’s worldwide collection was $55.66 million, and as per Box Office Mojo’s report, it had a budget of $40 million.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando shared the recent box office data of Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown. According to that, the musical biopic grossed a decent $992K on the third Wednesday, dropping just -68.9% from last Wednesday. The film has hit a $45 million cume at the box office in North America. The movie will cross the $50 million mark in the US and will be the 13th musical biopic ever in North America to cross that milestone.

Timothee Chalamet’s movie has surpassed Tupac’s biopic All Eyez on Me’s $44.9 million as the 14th highest-grossing musical biopic ever at the US box office. It is reportedly eyeing a $60 million to $70 million run in North America. It has occupied the #4 spot in the domestic box office chart.

The film A Complete Unknown is failing to earn more as it has not been released overseas. The biopic received multiple nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes Award, including Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet. However, it did not win any awards at the Golden Globes 2025. It has also received multiple nominations at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

