The Malayalam action thriller Rifle Club has enjoyed a stellar box office run. Despite being mounted at a modest scale, it managed to cover its entire budget and yield profit. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 20th day.

Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20

On the 20th day, the day-wise collection of the Vijyaraghavan starrer remained at lower levels. It earned 20 lakhs, and the collections were the same on the 19th day. The India net collection of the film now comes to 15.65 crores.

At the same time, the gross collection of Rifle Club stands at 18.46 crores. The film earned around 9.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie comes to 27.71 crores. The movie needs around 3 crores more to cross 30 crores. However, the day-wise collection of the film has reduced drastically now. Hence, it is most likely that the film might wrap up below 30 crores.

The movie needs to witness an upward graph in the collection to cross the same. However, it has been getting a good positive word of mouth which enabled it to recover its entire budget. The film is mounted at a scale of less than 10 crores. Hence, with its current India net collection of 15.65 crores, the film has already emerged as a success.

About The Movie

Talking about the Rifle Club, the film has been directed by Aashiq Abu. Apart from Vijayaraghavan, it also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, Anurag Kashyap, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rex Vijayan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun’s Magnum Opus Stays Above 1 Crore For 35 Days Straight, But Will It Beat Stree 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News