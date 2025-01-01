Anurag Kashyap seems to be unhappy with Bollywood filmmakers. He recently claimed that the Hindi industry is busy minting profits instead of coming up with fresh ideas. The Manmaraziyaan director now claims nobody in B’Town can create a blockbuster like Pushpa 2 because they don’t have the brains. Scroll below for his scandalous remark!

Bollywood is currently focussing on horror-comedy or is busy making universes. YRF is currently working on the spy universe, while Maddock Supernatural Universe has already begun working on Thama after the blockbuster success of Stree 2. Rohit Shetty recently delivered Singham Again in his cop universe. Amid all this, Anurag feels Bollywood does not want to take risks.

Bollywood cannot make Pushpa?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anurag Kashyap said, “They don’t understand anything. They can’t even make a Pushpa. They cannot, because they don’t have the brains to make a film. They don’t understand what filmmaking is. Pushpa can only be made by Sukumar. In the South, they invest in filmmakers and empower them to make films. Here, everyone is trying to create a universe. Do they understand their own universe and how minuscule they are in it? That’s the ego. When you create a universe, you think you’re God.”

Pushpa 2 Success

For the unversed, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 is now the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has crossed the 775 crore mark in the Hindi language alone. The action thriller continues its rampage mode despite new competitors like Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King in the market.

Anurag Kashyap is leaving Bollywood?

The director behind successes like Dev D, Gangs Of Wasseypur, and Manmarziyaan is no longer interested in working in Bollywood. As an actor, he has already moved to South films as he recently starred in Leo, Maharaja, Rifle Club, Viduthalai Part 2, and One 2 One, among others.

Do you agree with the statements by Anurag Kashyap?

