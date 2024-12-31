Animal actress Tripti Dimri is ringing in her New Year vacation in the picturesque and snowcapped locales of Finland. However, rumors are rife that she is not alone in this getaway. According to speculations, Tripti is holidaying in the location with her rumored boyfriend and businessman Sam Merchant.

Yes, you heard that right! Tripti Dimri might be spending a romantic getaway with Sam Merchant in Finland. Rumors for the same have sparked after there has been an uncanny resemblance between Tripti and Sam’s social media posts. The Bad Newzz actress took to her social media handle to share a beautiful video of herself enjoying in the snow. She can be seen basking in the lovely locales of Finland to her heart’s content. She captioned the same, stating, “Snowflakes And Smiles. Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life.”

However, on the other hand, Sam Merchant also took to his Instagram stories to share some lovely videos of himself enjoying in the snow. Interestingly, Merchant’s location in his stories can be seen bearing a stark resemblance to Tripti Dimri’s current getaway. They can be seen walking in a location amid a snowfall, which looks extremely similar in both of their social media posts. Well, this has definitely got us wondering whether the rumored lovebirds are holidaying together currently.

Tripti Dimri and Sam Merchant’s dating rumors have been going along for quite some time now. The two were reportedly spotted together on dinner dates and late-night drives too. However, the Laila Majnu actress is keeping tight-lipped about the same. The rumored couple have also been careful not to appear together in their social media posts from their holiday wherein they are speculated to be together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tripti will reportedly be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Fahadh Faasil.

