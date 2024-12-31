Anurag Kashyap is one of the most popular filmmakers in the Indian film industry. Known for his raw storytelling, Kashyap is most famous for movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Return of Hanuman, and Dev.D. While he made a name for himself in Bollywood, the director is no longer interested in working in Bombay. As an actor, he has already been playing roles in the Southern film industry in the past few years.

He starred in the Tamil films Leo and Maharaja, and most recently in the Malayali film Rifle Club. Furthermore, he is set to star in upcoming Tamil films Viduthalai Part 2 and One 2 One. But what prompted Kashyap to leave Bombay and move to the South for his cinematic journey?

Anurag Kashyap Believes that the Joy of Filmmaking is Sucked Out in Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s body of work has always stood apart in Bollywood. However, the filmmaker has often voiced his frustration with Bollywood’s increasing focus on formulaic content and reluctance to embrace unconventional narratives. He believes that the industry is only focusing on minting profits, unlike the Malayali industry and the pan-Indian films where they “create newer ideas and push boundaries”, and that “they have a healthy competition with each other”.

Talking at the International Film Festival of Kerala, Kashyap said “They take influences [from around the world] and localize it so much that it creates a very different language altogether.” Kashyap also explained the problem with the Hindi cinema. “The problem with Hindi cinema is that we think we have to create the next big blockbuster…. Instead of focusing on making the film, we started focusing on being treated like stars,” Kashyap continued, “It’s difficult for me to experiment now because it comes at a cost and that makes my producer think about profits. Before we make a film, it’s all about how we sell it. The joy of filmmaking is sucked out.”

In the end, Kashyap revealed that he was planning to leave Bombay and go to the South. While it may mean fewer or no Bollywood films from the director, it promises a new era of storytelling for Indian cinema.

