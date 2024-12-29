The action-thriller film Rifle Club is yet another successful Malayalam film industry offering. The movie follows a consistent pace in terms of box office performance. Let us look at its box office performance on the 10th day.

Rifle Club Box Office Collection Day 10

The Vijayaraghavan and Anurag Kashyap starrer saw a steady 18.39% growth on its 10th day. The movie earned 1.03 crore, whereas it had amassed 87 lakhs on its 9th day when it came to the day-wise collection. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 10.94 crores.

The gross collection comes to 12.90 crores. Rifle Club earned a decent 3.65 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 16.55 crores. The movie is thus inching towards 17 crores. The movie is also witnessing a good positive word of mouth which is working well for the collection.

The Vijayaraghavan and Anurag Kashyap starrer is reportedly mounted at a budget of less than 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 10.94 crores, the movie has already managed to do well at the box office. However, it is also facing a tough competition from the likes of UI, Marco, Viduthalai Part 2, and Barroz, which have been some of the recent releases at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether Rifle Club manages to withstand this competition and continues to go solid at the box office.

About The Movie

Apart from Vijayaraghava, Rifle Club also stars Anurag Kashyap, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, and Hanumankind in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Aashiq Abu. At the same time, the music has been composed by Rex Vijayan.

