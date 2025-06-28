Four years later, the Squid Game series has finally concluded with its season 3. People had high hopes for the show, while a lot got fulfilled in the last season, many viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the ending. Amid all of the reactions and conversations, one thing has still remained a hot topic, and that is BTS V’s cameo in the K-drama. Yes, that’s right. There have been a lot of rumors revolving around the K-pop idol’s special appearance.

But did that happen? Well, unfortunately, no, and that left many viewers disheartened. For those who don’t know, Squid Game is a survival K-drama revolving around a group of people who join a game in desperation to earn some money. But the games come with quite a high risk – death. If you lose, you die. Lee Jung-Jae and Lee Byung-Hun starrer the series has always kept its audience on its toes. Scroll further to know what the BTS member’s possibility is in the show.

Did V Make An Appearance In Squid Game 3?

In 2022, BTS member V went viral after he appeared in a Squid Game cosplay costume at a concert. His look sparked the rumor about him being a part of the project in future seasons. The original cast members of the K-drama have also been asked several times whether V will make a cameo in any of the upcoming seasons or not.

When he was not there in Squid Game season 2, BTS fans and viewers started to speculate that he would definitely be a part of the series in the final season. Ahead of its release, social media users took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their assumptions. One of them wrote, “If Taehyung appears in Squid Game tomorrow I am transferring money to everyone’s account. Name your stakes.” Another one commented, “The concept of today being the last day when the possibility of Taehyung being in Squid Game is not zero.” One of the fans asked, “ARE WE GETTING TAEHYUNG????? IN SQUID GAME TOMORROW??”

if taehyung appears in squid game tomorrow i am transferring money to everyone’s account. Name your stakes. https://t.co/oNNan9qQbZ — Sim⁷ (Taehyung Defender) (@kvdotes) June 26, 2025

ARE WE GETTING TAEHYUNG????? IN SQUID GAME TOMORROW??🫢🫢🫢 pic.twitter.com/QbStXKqxf2 — 💌 (@tkforevver) June 26, 2025

V started to trend everywhere, linking to his appearance on Squid Game. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen. He didn’t make a cameo in the show, and this left many fans disheartened. One of the fans wrote, “They literally used him for promo.” Another fan stated, “The Taehyung squid game cameo speculations end here…. it was a fun clowning session.”

the Taehyung squid game cameo speculations ends here…. it was a fun clowning session pic.twitter.com/se9gUrk5yR — ria (@jjkotnd) June 27, 2025

they literally used him for promo — FESTA (@lgoluvr) June 27, 2025

😭i really wanted a brief cameo from him, even if he just step in say hi and they unalive him in seconds. It would have been so memorable. 😂😂on a serious note though, i know he wouldn’t be there, he has been in the military while filming was ongoing😂 — Mari💜💜💜 (@Muna1929) June 27, 2025

Well, the rumors were fun while they lasted. Have you watched Squid Game 3 yet?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Will There Be Squid Game Season 4? Here’s What Could Be Next For The Netflix Show After Shocking Finale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News