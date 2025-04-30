As per the reports, all of the BTS members are going to get discharged from the military by June. Now, in a recent interview, J-Hope gave a glimmer of new hope that the group might make a comeback together and that, despite having separate solo careers, they are thinking of their future as a band. This whole conversation has gone viral, making fans go gaga over their favorite K-pop group’s return.

BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands that has put Korean music on the global map and made it reach out to more people. The group consists of seven members, including Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, RM, and Suga. They have a huge fanbase who call themselves as ARMY, and it’s been quite long since the group has come up with anything together. Their fans have been eagerly waiting and anticipating their comeback.

Recently, J-Hope appeared in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, where he talked about the solo endeavours, the group’s future, and more. While talking about the separate careers of the BTS members, the singer explained that their solo activities have expanded their horizons to create more stories and music and helped them to explore more on a diverse level. He further stated how it polished their music creation in a process and added, “In the end, we all have our own unique identities that we had a chance to realize and express.”

When asked about BTS’s return, J-Hope shared that they want to make a comeback by utilizing all of these new experiences that they had in their solo careers. He said, “We wanted to come together again after each of us has done it their own way. And then there will be even greater synergy when we reunite. There’s definitely something to learn from that.”

Without disclosing much, J-Hope hinted at BTS’s future and whether they will be making music together again or not. He stated, “Maybe there will be something new that we will want to talk about.” In another recent interview with Teen Vogue, the K-pop idol wondered what it would look like when all of the seven members would together as a band, “The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS, I’m curious to see how it’ll look like.”

J-Hope’s interviews have raised the expectations high among the fans as they can’t wait to see BTS return as a band. The group will officially be military-discharged after Suga’s return on June 21, 2025. Following this, there’s going to be a surprise event for their fans on their 12th anniversary, as per the rumor mills. Although there’s no official confirmation on it yet.

What are your thoughts about BTS’s return?

Watch the video here:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News