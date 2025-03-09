News1, a Korean media outlet, cited a real estate agency, Building Road, and claimed that Son Ye-Jin purchased a lavish building near Gangnam Station in 2022. She refurbished it in June last year, but it remains vacant. The popular Korean star upgraded the two-story building into a five-story structure to attract more tenants, but the vacancy has created a lot of buzz everywhere.

Ye-Jin, who got married to the love of her life and her Crash Landing On You co-star, Hyun Bin, entered into a new phase of motherhood after welcoming their son. However, her vacant building has been making headlines as she is gearing up to return to the screen after a long hiatus.

According to reports, in August 2022, Son Ye-Jin bought a property of 277.7㎡ (approx. 84 pyeong) with a two-story structure at the cost of 22.4 billion KRW. After acquiring the space, she started working on it. The building now spans over five floors, including one basement and five above-the-ground floors of 724㎡ (219 pyeong). The report further claimed that the actress pulled out 15 billion KRW as a loan, given that the maximum amount that can be drawn is 18 billion KRW.

However, despite being such a lavishly built apartment in a prime location like Gangnam, Son Ye-Jin‘s house still hasn’t booked any tenants. One industry analyst suggested that the property probably remained vacant because of its high rent. As per the reports, the estimated rate for the second floor has been listed as 300,000 KRW per 3.3㎡ (pyeong), which means 9 million KRW per month.

In addition, there’s a maintenance fee of around 1 million KRW per month—these are the calculations that might have kept the potential tenants deterred. This can be quite a financial burden on anyone. This might take some time to fill by tenants or a few suitable businesses taking it up as a lease, but experts believe this will happen given the desirable location. However, the high costs need to be readjusted or negotiated to attract prospective tenants if the actress wants them to pay the premium price.

For the unversed, Son Ye-Jin is making a comeback on the big screen with the movie No Other Choice and has also been in talks to feature in some K-dramas. Are you excited to see her in the theaters? What are your thoughts about the Something in the Rain actress’s building situation? Do you think it will stand empty at the heart of Gangnam without any tenant?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

