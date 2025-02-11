Son Ye Jin, globally recognized for her role in Crash Landing on You, is now gearing up for her next big project. As per the latest update, she has been offered an exciting lead role in a new thriller drama that will be helmed by the director of Mask Girl. Jo Yu Ri, best known for her Squid Game 2 role is reportedly in talks for this drama as well.

According to Korean media outlet Xports News, Son Ye Jin has received an offer to star in Variety (literal title). The drama’s production company CJ ENM confirmed, “We did offer the role to Son Ye Jin, but as the project is still in its early stages, nothing has been finalized yet.” The production added that details about the broadcasting plans and casting are yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin’s representative also casually confirmed that the actress indeed received the casting offer and is currently reviewing the script. Variety is the new work from the house of director Kim Yong Hoon, best known for the Netflix hit Mask Girl.

It is a thriller drama that will center around the K-pop industry.

Son Ye Jin Offered A Role Like Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin

If Son Ye Jin decides to appear in this drama, she will be portraying the role of an outspoken character with sharp wit and unique charisma.

It is being said that her character can be compared to ADOR’s former CEO Min Hee Jin, who managed the super-successful girl group NewJeans before they parted ways.

Notably, Jo Yu Ri, who made her debut as an IZ*ONE member, is also in talks to lead Variety. She has garnered widespread recognition following her Squid Game 2 appearance. According to the drama’s production company, the team is currently casting both former and active idols since the story is based on the K-pop industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin is currently keeping extremely busy with her upcoming projects. She has recently completed the filming for the upcoming movie No Other Choice. The highly-anticipated Park Chan Wook directorial will feature Squid Game star Lee Byun Hun in the male lead role. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Son Ye Jin’s on-screen chemistry with him.

The Crash Landing on You actress is also getting ready to begin the filming for Scandal (tentative title). It’s an upcoming Netflix series, where she will be seen co-starring Ji Chang Wook.

Son Ye Jin kickstarted her acting career just at the age of 18. In the early 2000s, she became a household name in South Korea after delivering constant hits like The Classic, Crazy First Love, April Snow, The Art of Seduction, Personal Taste, and more.

In 2019, after starring in Crash Landing on You, she propelled herself to global stardom. Her sweet chemistry with her now-husband Hyun Bin claimed a special place in viewers’ hearts. In recent years, Son Ye Jin has chosen her projects very carefully rather than accepting every single offer. Some of her most recent works are Thirty-Nine, Something in the Rian, The Negotiation, and more.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: From BLACKPINK Rose To Aespa’s Song ‘Supernova’: 2025 Korean Music Awards Has Dropped The Nomination List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News