One of the popular South Korean actresses, Son Ye-jin, who is also known for marrying her famous K-drama’ Crash Landing On You‘ co-star Hyun Bin, has been on the lookout since July for a new owner of her Seoul Gangnam building, which she had bought in 2020 with 14 million won. She secured a plan to earn a double profit by selling that building. Scroll ahead to read further.

For the unversed, Ye-jin had been all over the news after marital reports with Hyun Bin broke the internet. Soon enough, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and after being at home for so long, the actress is finally shooting for an upcoming project where she will be seen as a golf player. Excited much?

Well, back on July 5th, as per the real estate industry, Son Ye-jin wanted to sell a building in her name, which she had bought in 2020 with 16 million won. The building featured 2 basement floors and 6 ground floors, along with a land area of 428.70㎡ and a total floor area of 1567㎡. She had taken financial advice from Won Building and had kept the selling price of the building at 30 million won (which means she wanted to earn almost double from the building). So that stands the selling price of 3.3㎡ has doubled within 3 years.

As quoted by KBIzoom, an insider claimed, “This building is in a second-class general residential area, but it has the advantage of having a high floor area ratio of 238%. It was built in the 1990s, when the types were not subdivided, so it was possible to build a taller building.”

Won Building had expected to receive at least 28.5 billion won (220 million won per 3.3㎡ of land), given the location of the building and the surrounding circumstances, including road conditions and all.

Lee Yoo Ra, director of Won Building, mentioned, “The building has been preparing to be sold for a long time. There are evaluations that it’ll be difficult to sell at the desired selling price, but we’ll be able to receive up to 28.5 billion won.”

On the other hand, the Negotiation actress possesses one basement floor and two ground floors in Yeoksam-dong. Son Ye-jin had signed the deal for 24.4 billion won in August last year and paid the mortgage in June this year.

Well, would you wanna buy Son Ye-jin’s Seoul Gangnam building?

