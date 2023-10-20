Did You Know Crash Landing On You’s Finale Smashed Gong Yoo’s Goblin’s Record With Highest Viewership Rating In 2020?

Crash Landing on You and Goblin are among the highest-rated shows in the South Korean entertainment industry. The two shows are still fresh in the hearts of their loyal fanbases as they often revisit it and talk about it. While both of them had a unique story and a beloved star cast, did you know CLOY surpassed Goblin’s rating with its finale episode in 2020 and scripted history? Scroll down to learn more about it.

Crash Landing On You, starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, is a story of a South Korean heiress and a North Korean army Captain. As Se-ri accidentally crosses the border and lands in North Korea, she meets with the Captain, who helps her to escape to her homeland without coming in the army’s notice. During their escape mission, they fall in love and the drama escalates.

On the other hand, Goblin revolves around Kim Shin, played by Gong Woo, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest to end his life. One day, he comes across a school girl who is the chosen one. The show also stars Kim Go-eun and Lee Dong-wook.

In 2020, as per a report by Soompi, Crash Landing On You’s series finale broke records as it scored the highest viewership rating in tvN history. The show’s finale episode, which was filled with drama, emotions, and love, scored an average rating of 21.683% in South Korea. The episode’s peak rating went to 24.1%, with which it smashed the previous record set by Gong Yoo starrer’s Goblin in January 2017 with a peak rating of 20.5%.

The Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starrer performed even better in the Seoul metropolitan area, as its average rating came out to be 23.24 %.

Crash Landing On You took the world by storm as many began watching K-dramas after the show aired. It is also available on Netflix and people continue to watch it on the platform. The show came out to be a lucky one for its stars as well and Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin ended up falling for each other on the sets and further tied the knot in 2022. They also welcomed their baby boy last year.

On the other hand, Goblin’s popularity has not come down at all as people continue to watch it on OTT platforms.

