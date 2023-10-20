A K-drama without a hot, steamy kiss scene is no K-drama of our dreams. In terms of hotness, The Worst of Evil’s intimate scene between the leads Ji Chang Wook & BIBI has created a massive stir but has also garnered a lot of negative reviews from the audience. Do you know why? Well, scroll ahead to find out what disappointed the K-netizens in such a sensual scene.

One of the most anticipated K-dramas, The Worst of Evil, finally concluded with a bang and revolved around an undercover cop who goes to investigate a massive criminal organization that is responsible for the illegal drug deal between Korea, China, and Japan.

Now, as expected from any K-drama with swindling lust or romance in the plot, The Worst of Evil also treated the audience with a steamy kiss scene, but the moment between Ji Chang Wook (who played the undercover cop Park Jun Mo/Kwon Seung Ho) and BIBI (who can be seen as the Korean-Chinese drug distributor, Lee Hae Ryeon) didn’t sit right with the audience.

In the scene, BIBI (Lee Hae Ryeon) can be seen taking charge of getting intimate with Ji Chang Wook (Park Jun Mo), who repeatedly tries to break their kiss but is unable to do so as Hae Ryeon did all possible tactics to keep his focus on her. When the phone starts ringing, Jun Mo tries to get to it, but BIBI’s character starts to unbutton her shirt. However, soon, a person enters the room, leaving her plans midway.

Now, the scene was wrong in many ways as BIBI’s character literally forced a kiss on Ji Chang Wook (Park Jun Mo), and she went ahead without his consent, who is already married to another person. While a lot of people appreciated the hotness in the scene, the other lot bashed the K-drama and the sequence brutally.

Check out the scene as shared on X, along with some negative comments:

you're unserious right?? https://t.co/JQtG6I2Hnt — d r a n 🍉 (@daheeverse) October 18, 2023

One commented, “Best kiss: harassment hahahaha.” Another fan wrote, “That’s s*xual harassment!!!”

One of the K-netizens penned, “How can u enjoy that kissing scene? Lmao junmo doesn’t even want it.”

Another fan compared The Worst of Evil with King The Land, where Lee Jun Ho taking consent from YoonA before their kiss garnered a lot of applause. The comment read, “They obviously haven’t seen #KingTheLand.”

For the unversed, the kissing scene crossed 419.7K views online. You can stream the series on Hulu or Disney+.

