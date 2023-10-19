What makes BTS members stand apart from other artists is their ability to be their authentic selves, ditching the quintessential squeaky-clean image of K-pop idols and letting their vulnerability speak at times, which always comes from a place of love they hold for their fandom (also known as ARMY). The leader of the South Korean boy band, RM, has always been candid about the struggles BTS faced while also weighing the burden of the expectations projected onto them with their juggernaut status.

In his recent interaction with ARMYs, RM aka Namjoon, opened up about dealing with suicidal thoughts in the past, and how he do not let negativity get the better of him. In a live session on Weverse earlier today, RM poured his heart and revealed that he feels “very lost and alone these days.”

For the unversed, BTS members are currently on a brief hiatus to pursue their solo endeavors – they will reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory military enlistment, as per a statement shared by their agency, HYBE, earlier this month.

RM, during his Weverse live, interacted with fans and answered their questions while also reflecting on the choices he has made over the years. The BTS leader also responded to a fan who asked if he ever wished he were dead.

Replying to a person who asked, “You wish you were dead?” RM said, “The same thing happened to me too, once. I don’t know what you’re doing, where you’re from, what your age is, but trust me, life is a lot of fun. It’s worth living. It’s worth living.”

The BTS leader also talked about feeling lost and alone nowadays, adding, “I don’t know, I always try to hold on but it’s very difficult. The only answer is to enjoy the calm and try to be friends with myself. No one can save you except you.” Pointing out how life is so uncertain, he said, “I don’t even know where I will be on Christmas.”

He also added, “Maybe I may be heartbroken sometimes, but I can fix it. I know, I’m strong. Yes, I feel like you are hugging me. That’s why I turned on the live, to receive your hug. Let’s hug.”

When asked about what he’s up to lately, the Grammy-nominated singer replied, “I’m trying to feel every part of life. I don’t think I’m going to sleep tonight.” He also spoke about his album Indigo, and said, “It’s been almost a year since Indigo was released. I think it’s good to hear Indigo in this kind of season before my new music. If you try, you will know.”

RM’s Live was also joined by fellow member Jimin – who took to the comment section to profess his love for the BTS leader. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

