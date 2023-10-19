South Korean celebrities are extremely cautious about maintaining their image, and portraying a crystal-clear front that fans can idolize. Because they market a certain image that is proportional to their value, celebrities are met with bigger criticism when they (unwillingly) make a wrong move. Even the biggest stars of K-pop/K-media have disappeared in thin air once netizens decide to boycott them. But, a few manage to weather the storm, emerging stronger, and Lee Min-ho is one such face who proved that his superstardom can’t be taken lightly.

Min-ho has shouldered some cult classic projects that became our introduction to the Hallyu wave, including The Heirs, Boys Over Flowers, and The Legend of the Blue Sea. We all wanted to be friends with F4 when we watched BOF, and low-key wished for a Kim Tan who would turn the savior for our inner damsel in distress. Not to forget Heo Joon-Jae – who was the only artist we wouldn’t have minded being conned by.

We love Lee Min-ho in all his glory, but did you know the Hallyu star was once on the verge of being canceled after being involved in a gambling controversy? Yes, you heard that right. The King: Eternal Monarch star was at the receiving end of staunch criticism in 2014 after reports surfaced that the actor was trying his hands on gambling in a casino while he was in New Zealand filming for an outdoor brand. Many who admire the actor turned up against him for partaking in an activity, which encompasses low moral standards, questioning his integrity.

After the controversy turned ugly with calls to boycott the actor, Lee Min-ho’s agency, M-net, released a statement explaining the event. The agency said the actor was not there to participate in the gambling but had gone to the restaurant for dinner.

The statement read, “The location is a small casino next to a restaurant that’s more like a small arcade. It’s a place where anyone can enjoy a simple game as they eat. While he was resting during the photoshoot, he had a game that cost about the same as a drink. Even the townspeople game there holding their [grocery] baskets. It’s a legally licensed place where only people 18 and older can enter.”

After his agency cleared the air, the actor caught pace with his career and delivered many blockbusters. Up next, he will star in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint with Ahn Hyo-seop. He also has drama ‘Ask The Stars’ with Gong Ryong in the pipeline.

