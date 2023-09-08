South Korean actors Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye made us all fall in love with their chemistry in their 2013 show The Heirs. The K-drama is one of the most beloved ones to date and a perfect watch for those who have just started exploring the genre. Throughout the show, the duo’s romance kept the viewers hooked and their passionate kiss won our hearts. But, do you know Shin Hye did not see the kiss coming as it was added to the script at the last minute?

The 2013 show The Heirs saw Min Ho playing a member of a rich family, Kim Tan, who falls in love with the daughter of their house help, Cha Eun-sang, essayed by Shin Hye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the show, Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye play high-school students, and their teenage love story was lauded by many. However, their passionate kiss was not something written in the script but a last-minute change. Once, during a press conference, the actor revealed that he was following the director’s instructions but Shin Hye was not aware of the change.

Lee Min Ho said, “Since the kiss was the culmination of all the events and emotions leading up to it, there was no other alternative than to do it for real. I felt sorry that Park Shin Hye wasn’t told beforehand. Usually, female actresses are accommodated to a certain extent. So I think Park Shin Hye was caught off-guard by how it played out,” per Soompi.

The Doctors star Park Shin Hye also revealed that she grabbed Min Ho’s clothes as she was caught off-guard with the kiss. She said, “I was really surprised. While we were shooting the scene, I grabbed Lee Min Ho’s clothes. That’s because I was so surprised, and you can see it in the shot, too. We were shooting the scene for the first time, and the director said, ‘This time, you’re going to really kiss,’ at which I’m just standing in a daze, and then we did it. In the notes, it says ‘grabs and pulls her chin towards him,’ and when he actually grabbed my chin and pulled me in, it surprised me.”

Watch the scene here

The actress also mentioned how she did not have much experience of intimacy in K-dramas and the kiss scene was something new for her. She was glad the director took only one shot.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Opens Up About Women Empowerment In K-Pop Industry As She Believes Women Can Be Powerful: “Especially In An Industry Like Mine…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News