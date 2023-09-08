Cha Eun Woo is one of the most celebrated South Korean artists who not only gets identified as a well-known actor but also has another identity as an idol of the ASTRO band. Now, Eun Woo is leading every headline for his dating rumours with his True Beauty’s co-star Mun Ka Young. While we don’t have any confirmation about his relationship status, the fans can’t wait to see them together.

But do you know who his ideal type of woman is? The answer might leave you disappointed as it doesn’t include Mun Ka Young’s name. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, once appeared on the January 24 Lunar New Year special broadcast of SBS’s basketball variety program ‘Handsome Tigers’. He was seen conversing with Moon Soo In, Yoo Seon Ho, and Lee Tae Sun in a car. When asked to reveal their ideal type of woman, Cha Eun Woo jumped in to say his and it was not Mun Ka Young.

Talking about his ideal type of woman and his celebrity interest, Cha Eun Woo had said, as quoted in Soompi, “Shin Min Ah. I recently watched JTBC’s ‘Chief of Staff’ and got really into it. I binge watched it right away.” For the unversed, Shin Min Ah is most famously known to feature in a rom-com, Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Well, sorry, Eun Woo and Ka Young shippers, it seems the actor has another crush, too!

For those who don’t know, Cha Eun Woo and Mun Ka Young featured in the K-drama, True Beauty, and since then, their massive fanbase has been wanting to see them together in real life too. Recently, Ka Young’s answer to a fan question ‘should we break up?’ stirred up the internet, hinting at the dating rumours to be true.

What are your thoughts?

