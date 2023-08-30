It’s not every day that Korean actors come clean about their dating life as they strongly believe in protecting their privacy from saesangs (a term commonly used for obsessive fans). Therefore, it was sure to cause a Tsunami when Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy confirmed their romantic pursuits. Both top stars, Lee Dong Wook and Suzy began dating in 2018 after meeting at a casual gathering. While many were in awe of this good-looking couple foreseeing their happy future together, the duo soon called it quits just two months after confirming that they were dating. In fact, their breakup also triggered a massive scandal in South Korea. So, what exactly happened? Let’s take a look.

Suzy, a former Miss A member, always had a thing for Lee Dong Wook as she once went on to record her liking towards him way before they became a couple. During an appearance on SBS’s Strong Heart, Suzy named Lee Dong Wook as her ideal type, sending fans into a frenzy. So, when the duo was reported to be officially dating, it was believed that the ‘Start-up’ actor made the first move and succeeded in her pursuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Dong Wook’s agency released a statement confirming his relationship with Suzy in March 2018, revealing they met at a private party and are getting to know each other with positive feelings, as reported by Soompi. However, in May 2018, it was revealed that the pair had decided to split up owing to a packed schedule that kept them busy, leaving little to no time to pursue romantic interests. “It’s true that Lee Dong-wook and Suzy have broken up. They naturally grew apart as they became busier,” King Kong by Starship shared in a statement.

Netizens were left shocked after Lee Dong Wook and Bae Suzy’s break-up was confirmed, calling it the “most legendary dating scandal”. Some netizens also said that the couple was not officially dating when their romance was first reported, but decided to date as they have always had feelings for each other. “The two must have dated after the news, seeing how they had a breakup news soon after,” one netizen said as quoted by allkpop.com.

Before Lee Dong Wook, Bae Suzy dated Lee Min Ho from 2015-2017. Hailed as one of the most iconic couples of Hallyuwood, Bae Suzy and Lee Min Ho grew apart after dating for three years; the reason for their break up was revealed to be personal with their agencies stating that the couple will continue to be good friends.

Coming to Lee Dong Wook, the Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor has been linked to many actors before his relationship with Bae Suzy. The handsome actor has previously been reported to date Kwon Nara, Han Hyo Joo, Park Shin-Hye, and Jin Se Yeon.

For more K-world scoops, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Steve Harvey Shares A Cryptic Video Saying “Loyalty Has An Expiration Date” Amid Wife Marjorie Elaine’s ‘False’ Cheating Rumours, Netizens React “Is It True Your Wife Filed For Divorce”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News