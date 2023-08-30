Steve Harvey has blasted all the rumours about his wife, Marjorie Elaine, cheating on him with his bodyguard and chef. What also came as a surprise is the escort accused of unfaithful behaviour is the same person who turned their cupid back in 2005. The controversy may have died down, but the Family Feud host’s latest video on loyalty has grabbed eyeballs all over again. Scroll below for more details!

Those following Steve on Twitter would know that she shares motivational videos on his official handle every single day. He recently shared the unknown fact about how he and his wife met. Only a few people would know that he expressed his wish to get married to Marjorie the first time he saw her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after Marjorie Elaine was accused of cheating with her husband’s bodyguard and their chef, Steve Harvey at the Invest Fest 2023, broke his silence and rubbished all the claims. The celebrity wife also took to her Instagram handle and clapped back at all the false reports on the fake controversy.

Yesterday, Steve Harvey took to his Twitter handle and shared a cryptic video from one of his old videos. He could be heard telling a member of the crowd, “Loyalty has an expiration date. And what I mean by that is oftentimes, you are loyal to people long after their loyalty to you has gone. Because you are a good person, you overlook it and you just remain the person you are loyal to, a person who’s loyalty has expired for you. Loyalty has an expiration date.”

Steve continued, “You just have to wake up and realize that the expiration date has expired, that you got some bad milk now. And when you realize that it’s okay, you ain’t got the trip, you ain’t got to confront her. She has given you permission to be free. You should just take it, go on and chill.”

He captioned his video, “Trust me on this…”

A user wrote to Steve Harvey in comments, “We want you to speak about marriage and divorce”

“But your wife was not loyal to you from the beginning… she dumped you for another man when you were poor, and still u went after her when u got rich ….why do u preach things u don’t do?” another wrote.

Another asked, “Bros talk true! Is it true your wife filed for divorce?”

Here’s the video:

Trust me on this… pic.twitter.com/e80PRVG72J — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 29, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Is Worried Over Kanye West Moulding His New Wife Bianca Censori Into His Ideal Type Amid Her Barefoot Pics & Shockingly Sultry Looks [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News