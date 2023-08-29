Steve Harvey’s relationship with his wife, Marjorie Elaine, has been making noise for all the wrong reasons, as she allegedly cheated on him with the bodyguard and their chef. The alleged claims spread like wildfire and soon the netizens did some digging to find out that the escort was the same man who had turned their matchmaker back in 2005. However, the Family Feud host has rubbished the reports in a savage response.

On Monday, Steve broke his silence at the Invest Fest 2023 and clarified that he and his wife were “doing fine” and suggested the gossip mongers go somewhere else because they have no time for such rumours. Marjorie Elaine also took to her Instagram handle and shared a quote on “How to handle being lied about ” which suggested, “When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.”

Marjorie Elaine captioned her post, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

Now, the comedian has also shared an animated video about how he met Marjorie and captioned the post, “I knew I was going to marry Marjorie the second I saw her.” The video shows the journey of his relationship and in the end it says “I have been with her ever since and that was the whole story”.

Check out the video:

I knew I was going to marry Marjorie the second I saw her. pic.twitter.com/a4PVDm4cou — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 28, 2023

Steve also spoke about his infamous bodyguard, who reportedly cheated Marjorie, hooked the couple in 2005. He also revealed how he helped Steve to contact Marjorie after his divorce and said that he knew he was going to marry Marjorie the second Steve saw her. Well, this indeed comes as a sigh of relief to Steve Harvey’s fans and followers and they idolise him for many things. Taking to the comments section of the video, one user wrote, “Love is a beautiful thing and Steve Harvey and Marjorie are providing some evidence to this. Does anyone agree with me?” while another said, “Love is beautiful”.

