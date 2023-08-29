Kanye West and Bianca Censori are the new favourites of social media, and all credit goes to their bizarre sense of fashion from their Italian vacation after ditching the shoes. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, seems to have ditched his underwear as well. Kim Kardashian’s former husband revealed a little too much on his boat ride with his new wife. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The rapper and his so-called wife’s questionable clothes are definitely not making the people of Italy happy, as reports were claiming the locals are demanding their arrest. Bianca has been leaving very little to the imagination with her exposing outfits, and to top that, she is totally into the n*de palette.

The recent pictures going viral on X show Kanye West and Bianca Censori on a boat ride but in a very questionable position. They are on a river taxi where he sits at the back with his wife in front of him and has her head in his lap, but what is more triggering is Kanye‘s bare b*tt is peeking out of his black ensemble at a tourist-filled place.

The positioning of how Kanye West and Bianca Censori sat on the boat looked very suggestive and indicated that the two were sharing an intimate moment, resulting in revolting reactions from the netizens.

One of them asked, “why her head on his cr*tch”

Another pointed out, “His bare a*s is out”

One of them quipped, “Too many odd thing happening at the same time”

Followed by one saying, “They need to be locked up”

Another wrote, “she in there eating his d*ck and a**”

One of them said, “This is tacky. And she look unhappy”

Followed by remarks like, “She looks so thrilled,” “She contemplating if the lifestyle is really worth it,” and “He’s a dad and should set a better example.”

Check out the bizarre photos of Kanye West and Bianca Censori here:

Kanye West é flagrado fazendo esposa Bianca Censori rezar durante um passeio de barco na Itália 👀 pic.twitter.com/paoI3nfDMp — RAP MAIS (@RapMais) August 29, 2023

As per a report in Daily Mail, the online critics are not happy with this indecency, which is clear by the abovementioned comments. As per the Italian Constitutional Court, they might get fined up to €309 (AU$520). The netizens even asked for arrest for Kanye West and Bianca Censori‘s lewd behaviour.

For more updates on this odd couple, stay tuned to Koimoi!

