Kanye West, who was earlier married to social media star Kim Kardashian, once fired a bodyguard of his over the claims that the latter apparently tried to hit on his wife. The bodyguard identified as Steve Stanulis in an interview way back in 2016 cleared the air that he had no intentions of hitting on the rapper’s wife and that he needed to chill the f**k out. Read on to know the details.

Steve Stanulis in an interview with a leading daily explained what exactly happened after the brief time he spent with the temperamental hip-hop star. Kanye West was married to Kim for good six years and they share four kids together.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Kanye West’s former bodyguard spoke about him getting fired following a mix-up over the couple’s arrival at the Met Gala in New York in May 2016. “I went upstairs to see what was happening as we were supposed to be driving them. I just wanted to make sure we were ready when they were ready,” said Stanulis. He further stated, “I went up to the floor to the Presidential Suite… The door was open and I happened to see Kim. I thought I’d ask her or the other security or assistant if there was a change of plan.” Stanulis, who is also a former cop, added, “As I was walking up to Kim and the room, Kanye walked by. He came from around the corner and saw me walking towards the room.”

According to Steve Stanulis, Kanye West then stared at him and slammed the door shut. After this incident, the Grammy-winning rapper apparently thought Stanulis was hitting on his wife and did not call him on the job the next day.

The former bodyguard of Kanye further shared, “I had no intention of hitting on Kim Kardashian. I am happily married. I got enough problems in the world and three young kids, so that was not my intent. She’s a very beautiful girl, very attractive… (but) I didn’t hit on Kim.”

He continued, “Kanye has so much in his life. He should be thankful and be grateful for people who work so hard to keep him safe and happy.”

Stanulis concluded, “I would say that I have been blessed in my life to meet all different types of people in all different walks of life, from super A-list to homeless people but I would say he (Kanye) is probably the most self-absorbed person I have ever met in my life. Keeping up with the Kardashians… unfortunately, I was keeping up with Kanye.”

