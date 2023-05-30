BLACKPINK is indeed the most famous South Korean girl band in the world. However, despite their massive fame, many are still strangers to the band, including a few stars. Recently, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley was asked his views on BLACKPINK, and his answer did not go well with BLINKS.

BLACKPINK members have been reaching new heights with every passing day. The band began in 2016 with Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo.

Coming back, Paul Wesley, who is known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, enjoys a following of over 12.5 million on Instagram. The actor often holds interactive Ask Me Anything sessions on his official handle and replies to his fans without any filter. When a fan asked him about his views on the South Korean band amid their growing popularity in the US, the actor failed to recognise them.

Answering a fan, who asked for his “opinion on BLACKPINK,” a confused Paul Wesley said, “Umm…like the colour combination?” He continued to give examples of the colour combination and said, “I think it goes well. I think like black shoes pink socks and then like black pants, pink top. It’s a nice [combination]. I would do that.” Check the actor’s video shared by Buzzing Pop here:

Paul Wesley being asked about his opinions on BLACKPINK. pic.twitter.com/tf8cbswwlm — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 29, 2023

While Paul was unaware of the band, their fans, known as BLINKS, did not appreciate his answer. Reacting to Paul’s reply, a Twitter user wrote, “Thnx to blackpink he got his 2 mins fame,” while another penned, “does he live under a rock or smth.”

A third user could not believe Paul’s comment and wrote, “He’s so corny he knows damn well who they are.”

Some also found the clip funny, as one wrote, “he’s genuinely so funny without trying,” while another quipped, “I’m going to be laughing at this for the rest of my EARTH years.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

