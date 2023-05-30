Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have been friends for a long time now. Their bond is so special that people often confuse if something has ever happened between them. The two have denied their dating rumours constantly and maintained that they’re simply BFFs. But the duo has contributed not just to their personal lives but also to their professional lives.

While everyone knows that they have starred together in Marvel movies as Black Widow and Captain America, very few are aware that it was Scarlett who convinced Chris to take up the role. To learn more about it, scroll on.

Scarlett Johansson was the first to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. She made her debut with Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 2, which was released in 2010. Then it was time to find the right Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Marvel Studios approached Chris Evans for the part because, honestly, who else could have nailed it? Surprisingly, the actor was hesitant to take up the part. In one interview, he had once revealed that it was the pressure and anxiety holding him back.

Chris Evans had already starred in the superhero movie Fantastic Four and was hesitant to join another superhero movie franchise. It was then that Scarlett Johansson stepped into the picture. In an interview with Variety, she said, “I talked to him a little about it because I had already signed on to do Iron Man. Of course, the pressure wasn’t on my shoulders like it was on Chris’. I was playing a character that Marvel was invested in, but we didn’t know if the audience was going to be totally behind the Widow at that point.”

The actress further shared that she knew that the stakes were high and added, “It was like I was dipping my toe in. He was taking the full brunt of the production on his shoulders. It can feel like a gilded cage at times.”

Chris has also thanked his Avengers co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth, for helping him overcome his fears and take up the role of Captain America.

Well, thank god he did!

