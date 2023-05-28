Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are two of the most good-looking actors in Hollywood. They have starred together in several movies, and their fans often wonder if something has even happened between them. Given their amazing chemistry and rapport, it’s not surprising that rumour mills have often run wild with speculations about their affairs. But the actors have politely and wittingly denied all such claims and explained that it is their age-old friendship that makes their chemistry so interesting.

Before starring together in all the Marvel movies as Captain America and Black Widow, the two appeared together in Perfect Score. The teen comedy was released in 2004 and was directed by Brian Robbins. While the two did not share any one-on-one scene in the film except for one, they quickly developed a strong bond.

Interestingly, Brian Robbins has some fun facts about the two that he once shared during an interview. A clip from it on YouTube has surfaced where the director could be seen sharing the rule he established for the duo and if he believed that something was cooking between the two. The edited video shared by the YT page called Chrisevan starts with Alexa Demie’s voice in Euphoria, who said, “Why does everybody think we f*cked?” It was placed on a still of Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.

Right after that, Brian Robbins appeared on the screen and talked about Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson’s chemistry. He said, “They hang out together a lot. I told them on the first day of rehearsal that they can’t sleep with each other. I’m not quite sure they obeyed me because there’s a lot of skinny dipping going on. So I’m not saying anything happened, but…who knows?”

Take A Look:

Well well, that’s saying a lot! While the two never confirmed their relationship, during The Jess Cagle Podcast in 2021, Scarlett talked about filming Perfect Score with Chris and said, “We spent a lot of time talking about relationships. We spent a lot of time talking about our families, other people’s relationships, like all of it.”

