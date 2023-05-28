While the television world has had its moments of revolution in more ways than one in the past many years, no one can forget the moment when the eighth episode of season 2 of Gossip Girls features Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester mast*rbated on screen, making it the first ever on-screen scene of a character pleasuring themselves. But if you thought this was the wildest extreme that the makers were thinking for the character, they even thought of Chuck Fing*ring her in one scene.

Yes, you have read that right. Gossip Girls is one of the most path-breaking primetime television shows in the west. The show featured some of the most famous faces of the time and even now including Leighton, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momsen, Kelly Rutherford and more. The aforementioned mast*rbation scene featured on the show in 2008.

Years after wrapping up, when the makers of the show sat down to discuss the regrets they had with it on the 10th anniversary, they ended up opening a bag full of widest plots that never made it to the final cut. Read on to know this most shocking Tricia about one of the most revered television show of all times.

Gossip Girls creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, along with executive producer Joshua Safran sat down with Vulture (via CafeMom) and discussed the show on the tenth anniversary. The fiery part is when they decided to talk about the regrets. While talking about the biggest regret, Safran said, “I only regret things like not showing Chuck finger Blair and the dild*s and other s*xual stuff.”

Safran added, “We had a story about Chuck taking care of Blair under a table at Xan’s. I don’t think we were able to do it, but we hinted at it.” Though it is surprising that CW did not let the makers use these ideas, we can only imagine how much more liberating Blair as a character would have been.

Meanwhile, they also spoke about where the giant dild*s would have come from. They were the work of Georgina, and that should not even surprise you. “There were dildos she sent to Dan at the house, and we had these really huge dildos in this house that Penn [Badgley, who played Dan] was so shocked to see — but we cut it because you couldn’t show them on air,” Safran told Vulture. “The deleted-scene version, which I don’t think we ever put anywhere, is hilarious because they’re like a foot and a half long. Penn was really shocked.”

