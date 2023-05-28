Movies from the Marvel Studios are often criticised by some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Superhero fandom and cinema critics have often had heated discussions about superhero movies being a work of art. With all that, director John McTiernan once slammed Mad Max: Fury Road and Captain America movies. He went on to blast and express his ‘hate’ about the movies.

Known for making films like Predator and Die Hard, director John McTiernan joins the list of veteran filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. However, as he expressed his feelings about the other movies, he especially expressed his disregard for Chris Evans starrer Captain America movies. Read on to find out what the director has to say about the MCU movies.

During a conversation with Premiere, director John McTiernan talked about his film and the current state of the action genre. The filmmaker called Captain America hyper-masculinity, saying, “Captain America, I’m not joking… The cult of American hyper-masculinity is one of the worst things to have happened to the world during the last 50 years. Hundreds of thousands of people have died because of this idiotic delusion. So how is it possible to watch a film called Captain America?!”

While sharing his views on modern blockbuster filmmaking, he added, “I hate the majority of [major studio] films for political reasons, I can’t really watch them. I’m annoyed the second they start.” He also dismissed Mad Max: Fury Road with a “pffft”, calling George Miller’s stunning action opus a “corporate product”.

It was not only with the Star-Spangled Avenger that the filmmaker blasted upon. He shared his huge problem with the “fascist” studio industry at large as he agreed to “Superhero movies are for business.” He added about Captain America and said, “All they’re making are comic book adaptations. There’s action but no human beings, they’re films made by fascists.”

