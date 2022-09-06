While the Marvel and DCEU IPs continue to make all the buzz and many led by Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves manage to squeeze in, there is also a lot of dragons and Sauron in the contention. But while all of this is winning and growing, one franchise moving at its own gradual pace is George Miller’s iconic Mad Max. While there is a Furiosa spin-off already in production, the franchise is not known for bringing back old characters, but looks like the love for Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron is changing the tide.

If you are unaware by any little chance, Tom and Charlie together have starred in one of the most visually scintillating and performance heavy movie Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie the went on to dominate the award season also took home the Oscar and that is enough to tell you about the success. Theron’s Furiosa we r on to become one of the best written female character.

There was nothing ahead for the two for all this while. But things are changing and if the latest update is to go by, the makers are now planning to make a Mad Max: Fury Road Sequel for the big screen and bring back Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron together in it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

This Mad Max: Fury Road Sequel is entirely different from the Furiosa spin-off. As per the sources of Giant Freakin Robot, the makers want to bring back Charlize Theron to play her iconic character alongside Tom Hardy who will of course continue to play the leading man. While the said spin-off is right now in production, the report says Fury Road Sequel will get into production in late 2023. There is no other update or confirmation.

But even this bit is enough to excite the Mad Max: Fury Road fans. Tell us what do you think about this in the comments section below Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

