Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere? A lot is going around Styles as his new movie, alongside Florence Pugh, had its premiere recently. It is directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. There is already a huge controversy going around the movie, as well as Harry himself.

Be it the rumours around the pay parity between Pugh and Styles, Shia LeBoeuf leaving the project, or the As it Was singer’s acting skills, a lot is being spoken about it. Despite the hype, the movie opened to poor reception and as of now has only 42% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming back to the point, it seems like there is a new controversy brewing as fans think Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine. A video is making rounds on social media in which the Eternals actor walks up to his seat, next to Pine and Olivia Wilde. Moments before he sits, Styles is seen making a pout and the Wonder Woman actor seems to be taken aback as he falls into his chair.

Check out the video here:

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Though Chris Pine doesn’t react, it could be because of the cameras on their face. But there certainly is an awkward air around them in the video. Netizens believe so and have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on Harry Styles seemingly spitting on Chris.

“Ain’t no fucking way Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, like I get why you could see that in the footage if someone said that happened, but that also means you have to believe that 1.) Harry would do that and 2.) Chris would just sit there and take it,” one fan said.

“The way Chris stopped clapping is all the evidence I need,” said another.

“This moment needs a 6-episode Netflix documentary,” joked another.

Check out more reactions here:

Okay with this enhanced video… YOU CANT TELL ME HARRY STYLES DIDNT SPIT ON CHRIS PINE 🤣🤣 The mouth movement from harry and the reaction from Chris WHAT IS HAPPENING 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/VAthKyRxiF — Ethan Cole (@itsethancole) September 6, 2022

the gp finding out that harry styles spit on chris pine pic.twitter.com/nKwxxkckJ2 — jaymie on tour🪩 40 (@redwinegingraIe) September 6, 2022

okay someone tell me if im being delulu but ong is looks like he spit something in his lap #HarryStyles #ChrisPine #OliviaWilde pic.twitter.com/zxzIcVId5g — ✿ tia ✿ I robin buckley’s wife (@tianeoma) September 6, 2022

Harry Styles was just teaching Chris Pine how to spit pic.twitter.com/QBkfKwfDrQ — Drip Marvel Podcast (Frankenstein Arc) (@drip_marvel) September 6, 2022

Oh wow even Kanye thinks Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine! pic.twitter.com/2OM3PvLWlw — mizge (@mihailo____) September 6, 2022

Do you think Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine?

