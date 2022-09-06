Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were once caught staring at Lady Gaga’s bare a**. If you are wondering how that happened, then keep reading. Gaga is known for her over-the-top performances that often include crazy costumes, elaborate stage setups, groovy dance moves, and more. She is indeed an icon living.

Advertisement

The House of Gucci’s wardrobe choices is perhaps the most known thing besides her work. She has once worn a dress made from meat. Many other outfits worn by her also belong to a museum. While talking about her on-stage fashion, there was a time when Gaga stripped down live.

Advertisement

During the MTV VMAs 2013, which was attended by Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga performed her song ‘Applause.’ The singer went through a multitude of quick costume changes highlighting the many different wigs she has worn over her career. By the end of the performance, the A Star is Born actress was left wearing nothing but a sea-shell bikini.

Lady Gaga had left the audience in shock and definitely earned her applause through that iconic performance. But there was another moment that caught the attention and that was Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez starring at Gaga’s a**. A photo of it went viral on social media that featured the two pop artists gazing at the Poker Face singer’s derriere.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez checking out Lady Gaga's ass pic.twitter.com/2Qxw6irzj4 — BryanStars (@BryanStars) August 26, 2013

Their jaws were left dropped as Gaga could be seen standing near them in the bikini set. Honestly, if we would have been in their position our reactions would be the same. While talking about the three global stars, all of them are busy with their work life.

Lady Gaga is pushing her movie career forward as she will be starring as Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2. Taylor Swift announced her new album Midnights, releasing in October this year and Selena Gomez is working on her food show, Selena + Chef.

Must Read: John Legend Shares Kanye West Was Upset For Choosing Joe Biden Over Him During The Presidential Elections: “It’s Up To Him Whether He Can Get Past That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram