While DC fans bid goodbye to Batgirl, many new projects have been given the greenlight by Warner Bros (or at least are in development). This includes Joker 2, which is for sure in the making as it was not only confirmed by Todd Phillips but also received new updates on the cast, salaries, and budget.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Folie à Deux, which is the official title of the sequel, will not only have Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. It is also confirmed that Lady Gaga will be appearing as his partner in crime, Harley Quinn. Not just that, but the sequel is also going to be a musical.

Advertisement

Clearly, Warner Bros has a lot of hope riding on Joker 2, which is why its budget is double of the original film released in 2019. As per Variety, the studio has decided to increase the budget in order to pay the two leading stars, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The budget of the 2019 original was said to be around $55 to $70 million.

This would mean that Joker 2 will cost roughly $150 million if we go by the higher end. The report also shed light on the musical aspect of the Todd Phillips directorial. It is said that the movie will reportedly have “complicated musical sequences.” It is another reason why the budget is hiked.

While talking about the film, recently, the salary of Joaquin Phoenix was also released. Much like the budget, even his paycheck for the sequel will see a hike as it is jumping from $4.5 million to $20 million. A lot is riding on the movie as well, considering that the first one grossed higher than a billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, though Phoenix and Lady Gaga are confirmed for Joker 2, talks around the return of Zazie Beetz’s Sophie Dumond are in motion. Though it is yet to be confirmed officially, chances are fans will see her in the sequel as well.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Had Sworn That Amber Heard Never Caused Him ‘Psychiatric Injury Or Emotional Distress? Unsealed Docs Continue To Expose Pirates Of The Caribbean Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram