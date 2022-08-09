The Suicide Squad director James Gunn speaks on Lady Gaga’s casting in Joker 2. DC fans are going through a rollercoaster of emotions this year. While the sequel to the 2019 Joaquin Phoenix starrer was confirmed earlier this year, and a beloved film, Batgirl, was taken from them.

While talking about Phoenix’s film on the Clown Prince of Crime, it was also confirmed that it will be a musical titled Folie a Deux. What else has been made public is that Harley Quinn will be in the upcoming instalment, and the role will be played by none other than the pop queen Gaga.

When the news was announced, it received a mixed reaction. But we are excited to see how Lady Gaga, who is a superb actress, will portray Harley Quinn. Several other actresses have taken up the role. The most iconic one is Margot Robbie’s. She appeared as Dr. Harleen Quinzel in a few DC films like The Suicide Squad. Now, its director, James Gunn, speaks on Gaga’s casting in Joker 2.

After being asked to share his thoughts on the House of Gucci actress as Harley Quinn in Joker 2, James Gunn took to his Instagram Stories to reply to the question. “I’m really interested to see what Todd Phillips cooks up,” The Suicide Squad director said. “I met Lady Gaga once, and she was really nice, so I’m always rooting for nice people to do well,” Gunn added.

Gunn answered some questions like when he starts shooting for Peacemaker 2, which he said will be after he is done with the post-production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He even said that the Clown Prince of Crime is without a doubt the best DC villain ever to exist.

While James Gunn speaks on Lady Gaga’s DC debut as Harley Quinn, more updates regarding Joker 2 hit the headlines. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer has received a release date, which is 4 October 2024.

