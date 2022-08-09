Johnny Depp is in hot waters ever since unsealed documents from the court came to the limelight. It was originally planned by his fans to be used to dig dirt on Amber Heard. Little did they know that they would end up exposing Pirates Of The Caribbean star. What’s worrisome is celebs like Robert Downey Jr, Sophie Turner and others allegedly withdrawing support amid the controversy.

Advertisement

As most know, some of the celebrities really rooted for Depp while he was fighting the defamation suit against Amber. Aquaman star Jason Momoa showed his silent support for the actor by following him on Instagram despite the fact that Heard is his co-star. There also remained reports that Robert Downey Jr had been trying his best to get the actor on board for Sherlock Holmes 3.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp had shared a post on his victory and “getting his life back” shortly after the announcement of the verdict in the defamation trial. The post received a lot of love and was liked by over 19 lakhs users. Robert Downey Jr, Sophie Turner, Joey King, Zoey Dutch, and Bella Hadid are a few of them. But things changed soon after the unsealed documents of about 6600 pages surfaced on the internet.

The unsealed pages spoke of Johnny Depp suffering from erectile dysfunction to his text messages with Marilyn Manson. There were also details on his alleged misbehaviour on the sets of Pirates Of The Caribbean 5. All of this created a whole new controversy with many withdrawing their support for the Fantastic Beasts star.

A report by BuzzFeed News claims that over 105 celebrities have now unliked the post by JD. Apart from the aforementioned names, the list also includes public figures like Maren Morris, Jamie Campbell Bower, Amanda Knox, Halle Bailey, Yungblud, and Riley Keough among many others.

On the other hand, Amber Heard had shared a post on her loss and it was liked by around 8 influencers. What is good is that the support remains constant as they continue to support her without second thoughts!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web BTS Video Probably Reveals Her Job In The Film & It Only Gets Interesting – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram