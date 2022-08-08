The negative buzz around the DCEU and Warner Bros has only intensified in the past week. Be it them cancelling some projects including the much spoken about Batgirl, or the delays and the top of it all, Amber Heard’s involvement. The infamous controversy that follows the Mera fame, is also getting attached to her next flick Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. While many are furious why WB still employs her, there is also curiosity about her screen time.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Amber has been right in the centre of the storm ever since she got into a battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The two most recently fought a defamation lawsuit and the latter came out glorious. Before that, there was a Lively trial that saw the Pirates Of The Caribbean star lose. But the majority of Netizens in both cases continue hating Heard.

Advertisement

Over the past two years, there have been petitions filed and protests conducted to make Warner Bros fire Amber Heard from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But to no use. Now, as per the latest reports, Heard’s screen-time has been revealed and it is seeming to be a decent bait. Read on to know more.

As per Heroic Hollywood, their founder and editor-in-chief Umberto Gonzalez was recently in a panel discussing the cancellation of Batgirl at Warner Bros. It is here he was asked about Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom being ready, and if he knew what Amber Heard’s screen-time was.

He said, “Yeah it is. She’s still a part of it. They’re not just going to like, erase her outright, either. She’s barely in the movie. She’s in it for like, according to one of my sources, she’s in it for about 20 minutes or so. I don’t know if that remains or if it gets more or if it’s lessened… Anything could happen between now and the time that movie is released, so yeah.”

Starring Jason Momoa in the titular role and Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom hits the big screen on March 17, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Worried After Erectile Dysfunction & Other Details Get Exposed From Unsealed Documents, Is This Why Robert Downey Jr & Others Retracted Support?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram