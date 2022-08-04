Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard after her op-ed on domestic violence was published in a leading newspaper. The much-publicised court trial left everyone shocked as both parties made some serious allegations against each other.

During the defamation trial, the Aquaman actress detailed the violent sexual harassment that she allegedly suffered at the hands of Johnny. Pirates of the Caribbean actor too alleged that he has been a victim of her physical harm. While the court trial ended a few weeks ago, it is far from over.

A new document in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case – which made headlines around the world for weeks – was made public over the weekend. In the document, Depp‘s assistant has reportedly admitted that the actor allegedly “kicked” his ex-wife onboard a private jet.

According to a report in The Daily Beast, the messages sent from Depp’s then-assistant Stephen Deuters in 2014 detailing Edward Scissorhands actor’s abusive behaviour were mentioned in the document. Deuters reportedly texted Ms. Heard, “If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he would be appalled. I’m sad he does not have a better way to really know the severity of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember them in full, in full detail, everything that happened. He was appalled, when I told him he kicked you, he cried.”

Previously, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin’s testimony against him during the trial was leaked through the newly unsealed court documents. In the testimony, she made a shocking allegation against him claiming that Depp drugged her before sex. She also called him controlling and stated that he had a lot of red wine.

Ellen and Depp dated in the ’90s. She was introduced in court as a witness by Amber Heard’s team.

