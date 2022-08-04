Eternals 2 might have received a green light with Chloé Zhao returning as the director. While DC battles with having a proper lineup with fixed release dates, the MCU on the other hand, keeps confirming new projects. The San Diego Comic-Con saw Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirming new films like Avengers 5 and 6.

Advertisement

Phase 5 and 6 have been confirmed too and a lineup of films under the Multiverse Saga has been discussed. Amongst all of this, one of the most anticipated sequels might be confirmed. Keep reading to know more!

Advertisement

When Chloé Zhao’s first MCU film was released last year, it saw a change in the vibe of a general Marvel film. A lot of moviegoers were not fans of the different styles in which the Angelina Jolie starrer was made, but many were. Since then, they have been waiting for an update on Eternals 2.

It seems like the wait is over as Patton Oswalt, aka Pip, appeared on The Today Show. He discussed the end credit scene that featured him and Harry Styles’ Eros. It was then when the actor said, “They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloé Zhao is going to direct it.”

After watching the end-credits scene with Styles and Oswalt, fans have been excited to see Marvel explore their characters. Recently, Kevin Feige confirmed that Thanos’ brother and the troll will be returning to the MCU soon. This prompted fans to believe Harry will be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, those rumours were squashed by James Gunn. But now, as Patton Oswalt confirms Eternals 2 happening with Chloé Zhao as the director, one can only wonder if he and Harry Styles will be in it or not.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Shocking! Johnny Depp Accused Of Drugging His Ex-Partner Ellen Barkin Before S*x: “He Gave Me A Quaalude & Asked Me If I Wanted To F*ck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram