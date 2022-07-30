While Eternals may not be one’s top Marvel films, there is no doubt the film’s end credit scene is something we all love. Seeing singer-actor Harry Styles’ cameo as Eros aka Starfox – the brother of Thanos, was a highlight and now we hear reports that he will feature as the same character in several upcoming MCU projects.

As per a media report, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has approached the One Direction member for not one or two but five projects. Not just that, if these projects are box office successes, the report states that his net worth can increase by millions. Read on to know all the deets we have our hands on.

As reported by The Sun, the publication’s LA sources claim Harry Styles will reportedly appear as Eros, aka Starfox for “as many as five projects”. They also noted that this could mean that, if the ‘As it Was’ singer’s onscreen adventures turn into box-office successes, his pay package – with profit bonuses, could be as much as $100m or approx. £84 million.

The portal noted an LA film consultant telling them, “Harry Styles was in Marvel’s sights for the last 18 months. Not only is he the biggest pop star of the moment, his star is so huge it transcends just film and music. Harry has the midas touch and will be a huge deal bringing in different demographics and showing older comic book fans his talent.”

The consultant further added, “For Harry and his handlers, it was all about whether the project and the feel of the movie being right. Following several secret calls and discussions the deal has been struck. And the surprise is that their deals pave the way for Harry to do as many as five projects for Marvel, which could see him as Starfox for 15 years. Feige and his team are delighted with the development.”

Talking about Harry Styles having the potential to become one of the most in-demand leading actors soon, the source said, “With his two new movies out this year, the talk is that Harry will become one of Hollywood’s most in demand leading men. And certainly for Harry the deal is enormous. Certainly the money on the table for him to appear in a Starfox solo film would be astronomical – pun intended. And of course with each film, the wages rise. So should he keep playing the role for five projects, it is no understatement to say he could be looking at £40m and higher for a long term run.” They also added, “Nowadays leading stars in these films get profit-share percentages too, the way that these Marvel films have performed and the loyal fan base that Harry commands, we are talking about very significant income figures.”

At the recently held Comic Con in San Diego, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Styles will feature in a movie alongside Eternals’ Pip the Troll. He even said, “The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us.”

Talking about Eros, the Marvel character essayed by Harry Styles is the youngest son of two Eternals A’Lars and Sui-San. Originally named Eron, ‘Starfox’ grew up to be a fun-loving, carefree womaniser in contrast to his brother Thanos, a power-hungry, misanthropic schemer. The comic character also holds the psychic ability to control the powers of others.

How interested are you to see Harry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We know we are.

