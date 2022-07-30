Vikrant Rona seemed very much interesting ever since the makers’ unveiled its first look. Touted as an adventure thriller, the Kiccha Sudeep starrer was among the most awaited film of the year. As the movie was released on Thursday, it opened with amazing reactions from audiences and critics. It’s day 3 and let’s see what the advance booking looks like.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie stars Sudeep as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Mumbai

Despite the earlier South releases like RRR or KGF Chapter 2, these films created a lot of hype before the release, but Vikrant Rona didn’t create much buzz in Mumbai. There is a very limited number of shows given to the film and we can see there are hardly any bookings for the Hindi language, but there are few seats booked in the original Kannada language.

Delhi

Similar to Mumbai, even the capital city isn’t showing a great response for Vikrant Rona. As of now, only 5% of shows seem to have been booked let’s see how the day goes.

Bengaluru

Other than Hindi and Kannada, the Kiccha Sudeep starrer is available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions. The advance booking for the film is off to a good start for the day as more than 30% of shows are already booked.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad still has a long way to go as currently just 5% of shows are booked for Vikrant Rona in the region.

Ahmedabad

A very limited number of shows has been given for the South film in Ahmedabad and unfortunately, there are hardly any bookings currently.

Pune

Despite having the most amount of shows, but the advance booking for Vikrant Rona is very dull. As of now none of the shows are booked, let’s hope it improves by the second half of the day.

Chennai

Mostly Chennai shows an amazing response to the South film but the advance booking for Kiccha Sudeep starrer is very dull in the region. Although there are a good amount of shows but still the response isn’t great.

