Equation changes every Friday and Bollywood lovers too are living on the same hope. Last release Shamshera tanked miserably at the box office. Now all eyes are set on John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria’s Ek Villain Returns. It has managed to create a decent buzz among its target audience. Let’s see how it has fared here in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

In ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of such polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release. Now, let’s get back to the results of the Mohit Suri directorial.

Trailer

The trailer is quite different compared to its prequel. This one has a raunchy touch with all the four stars, especially Disha Patani, oozing out hotness. It has more action flavour with hard to guess conclusion. On Twitter, it has been liked by 65% of voters.

Advertisement

Galliyan Returns song

The voice of Ankit Tiwari returns with this song and it’s more of a reboot version of Teri Galliyan. The track retains the soulfulness of the OG track but also has a touch of electronic music. It has more of a mysterious vibe. It’s liked by 56% of voters.

Dil song

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, the track is a heart-touching number and features the romance between Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria and John Abraham-Disha Patani. It’s already a hit and on Twitter, it’s loved by 69% of voters.

Shaamat song

Beautifully sung by Tara Sutaria and Ankit Tiwari, this love track has a backdrop of Tara performing in front of a live crowd. It focuses on Tara and Arjun’s breezy romance. It has got positive votes from 65% of Twitter users.

Naa Tere Bin song

This one features the romance between John and Disha with a touch of traditional instruments. It’s beautifully sung by Altamash Faridi and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It’s rated positively by 61% of Twitter users.

On the whole, Ek Villain Returns has received a thumbs up from 63% of Twitter users, suggesting it has done a decent enough job to create hype. It has surely caught the attention of youths, which is the target audience of the film. So a good start is definitely on the cards but nowhere near its prequel which had a 16 crore+ opening and a lot depends on word-of-mouth. Having said that, it could have been much better with chartbuster music.

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns VS Ek Villain At Box Office: 16 Crore+ Opening 8 Years Back Looks Like A Dream Now, Will John Abraham & Team Take Over The Humongous Lifetime Of The OG?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram