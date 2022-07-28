Sidharth Malhotra is one of the fittest and popular actors in Bollywood currently. Besides great acting skills, he is an overachiever in three fields – good looks, good looks and GOOD LOOKS. The actor debuted in 2012 and ever since then, there has been no looking back for the star and he almost completes a decade in the film industry, we bring you a throwback to the time he disrespected the Bhojpuri language on national television when he appeared on Salman Khan led reality show Bigg Boss and compared it with ‘Latrine’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was 2018 when Sidharth appeared at Salman’s reality show along with Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their film ‘Aiyyari’. It was then Bajpayee spoke in Bhojpuri language and Sid imitated it back on the show and after finishing the dialogues, he said, “Thoda latrine wali feel ayi par achha laga,” leaving everyone in splits.

Sidharth Malhotra’s comments on Bhojpuri language on national television didn’t go well with actress Neetu Chandra who slammed the actor on Twitter. She wrote, “So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U”

So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM — Nitu Chandra Srivastava (@nituchandra) January 22, 2018

Immediately after Neetu Chandra bashed the actor on Twitter, he was quick to apologise about it and wrote, “I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process, if I inadvertently hurt anyone’s feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way.”

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Malhotra disrespecting Bhojpuri language on national television and later apologising about it? Tell us in the space below.

