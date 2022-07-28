Ranveer Singh going n*de for a magazine grabbed a lot of attention. On the other hand, there are few who god offended by seeing his bare body and protested against him by donating clothes. Meanwhile, Singh’s photoshoot was a topic of debate on a leading news channel and a lawyer who filed a complaint called this a ‘national issue’. Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for making creative videos has given a hilarious twist to the same. Scroll below to know more.

For the unversed, a Mumbai-based NGO filed an FIR against the actor for allegedly hurting the ‘sentiments of women’. He was booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act for his bold shoot with PAPER Magazine.

A recent debate about Ranveer Singh’s bold photoshoot on NDTV is now going viral, where the lawyer can be heard calling this a national issue and claims she has seen Singh’s bum in an alleged video. We are aware of how creative Yashraj Mukhate can get and yet again he has given this debate a hilarious twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Soon after Yashraj Mukhate shared the remix version about the debate on Ranveer Singh, netizens and content creators can’t stop appreciating the twist. Reacting to this, comedian Tanmay Bhatt wrote, “The nod at the beginning,” while Sahil Shah wrote, “Hahahahaha I love the nod like “Chalo ek aur mil gaya,” Ahsaas Channa commented, “This is perfect. How you did?”

Even netizens too were impressed, a user wrote, “Everything is meme material… bas yashraj mukhate wali nazar chaiye,” another wrote, “kaise bhai….kaise.. kaha se late ho ye soch,” a third user commented, “If Ranveer is national issue then KIM is international issue,” a fourth wrote, “It’s the national issue..😂 and now this is the national trend.”

After the case was registered against Ranveer Singh, not just citizens even B-Town has come out in support of the Simmba actor.

