Janhvi Kapoor has been promoting Good Luck Jerry in full swing. The film witnesses her in another solo lead post Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. While the actress is always happy and fun around interviews, the situation seemed completely different this time. Netizens are slamming her for allegedly throwing attitude as she fails to answer the host in a proper way.

Advertisement

Recently, Janhvi made a lot of noise when she spoke about making a film with her family. Eyebrows were raised when she said it would call it “nepotism.” She even was at the receiving end of trolls when she said she’d ‘screw’ anybody who would spread negativity towards her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Advertisement

In a latest interview with Filmy Mirchi, Janhvi Kapoor could be seen sitting with a bowl of ice cream. She made herself comfortable with her heels somewhere on the floor while she folded her legs on the couch. The host could be seen asking a couple of questions, but it was evident that the Good Luck Jerry was exhausted and just wanted to get done at the earliest.

When asked about the nepotism remark, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I say so much bu*****t. See that’s the thing, what I am trying to speak right now. If I am at the 20th interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish. So I think I was trying to make a joke, didn’t land very well.”

Just not this one time, but there were several other moments where the actress just gave short answers or responded in an uninterested manner.

Reacting to the same, a Reddit thread witnessed netizens trolling Janhvi Kapoor for her attitude.

A user said, “Jeff bezos bi itna busy nai hoga jitni janhvi kapoor hai”

Another wrote, “If it had been an outsider in Janhvi’s place they would have been called ‘arrogant’ and ‘unprofessional’, even ‘ungrateful’ and bashed by industry wallahs and the media. But not Janhvi. She probably gets a pass because of daddy dearest.”

A comment read, “Its literally giving vibes like she is answering questions ‘memsaab khane main kya banao’ while sitting in her living sofa”

“F*ck this attitude. Papa KJo can give her all the best movies in a platter (which she does in her line up) and still will be a sh*t actor and no mass appeal,” another wrote.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Starrer Sapoot’s ‘Statue’ Scene Sparks Meme-Fest Amongst Netizens, One Says “End Mein Hamesha Ke Liye Statue Hogai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram