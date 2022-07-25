Actor Rahul Khanna broke the internet last week after he shared his almost nude picture on social media. A few days before this, Janhvi Kapoor claimed she often stalks him and finds him hot. Now a news portal finally asked Khanna about his views on the same and the actor also revealed his first meeting with the actress and shared how he connected with her. Scroll below to know the details.

Advertisement

Son of actor Vinod Khanna and ex-model Gitanjali Taleyar Khanna, Rahul entered the industry with the 1999 film 1947 Earth for which he received appreciation and the Best Male Debut award in Filmfare. Since then he has worked on some hit films that include, Bollywood/Hollywood, Elaan, Raqeeb, Wake Up Sid and many more.

Advertisement

In the second episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor talks about Rahul Khanna and says she secretly stalks him on Instagram and adds, “I think he has got a vibe. He’s got the energy. I think he’s hot.” Days after her statement viral, Khanna finally breaks her silence and reveals what he felt about being stalked by late Sridevi’s daughter. He also shares an anecdote about his first meeting with the Dhadak star.

Talking to News18, Rahul Khanna reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s comment and said, “I haven’t actually seen the show but I was thoroughly updated by everyone of Janhvi’s comment. It’s so sweet of her to say it. I don’t think I have met her but I know her father (Boney Kapoor) very well. I have also met her mother (Sridevi) when she was shooting with my dad (Vinod Khanna) on a film set many years ago.”

Recalling his first meeting with the Gunjan Saxena star, Khanna shares, “I remember her being a classic introvert and I guess that is what connected me with her as I am an introvert too. I am sure wherever she is, she’d be very proud of Janhvi. What a sweet and confident girl she has turned out to be.”

Rahul Khanna recently announced his foray into the world of fashion line, RKXC in collaboration with the brand Chokore. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting projects in the pipeline that includes Mr and Mrs Mahi, Milli, Good Luck Jerry and Bawaal.

Must Read: KRK Feels Karan Johar’s Screw Dheela Will Be The ‘Biggest Mistake’ Of Tiger Shroff’s Career: “Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh Rejected The Script…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram