Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is one of the budding stars in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018 and went on to appear in films like ‘Roohi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Ghost stories.’

Even though she only made her debut in 2018, she is already quite popular on social media. She often shares gym pictures, fashion shoots, and travel pics but the diva is beyond it all. But did you know, her mother did not want her to become an actress? Scroll down to know.

Talking to Indian Express, Janhvi Kapoor once said that when she expressed her interest in joining the film industry as an actor, Sridevi was not keen on her daughter’s career taking the same route as her own.

“When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don’t know why, and I was like, ‘I am sorry mom, but I don’t have the intellect to become a doctor,” said Janhvi. She then went on to reveal that it was her father Boney Kapoor convinced Sridevi into the idea of their daughter joining Bollywood.

Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are soon to share screen space as actors for the very first time! The two will be seen in a commercial as father and daughter. Needless to say, they are extremely excited about this special collaboration.

Janhvi recently delighted her fans with a glimpse into the blingtastic party she had with her sisters Shanaya and Khushi. The diva took to Instagram and shared a set of some stunning photos from the intimate get-together to celebrate Khushi’s return to Mumbai from her shooting schedule in Ooty.

