Bollywood’s iconic actor Anil Kapoor is set to be seen in Karan Johar’s produced film JugJugg Jeeyo along with Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Just four days more till the film hits the theatres for the fans to enjoy.

Just a few days ago, KJo had made a statement which caught quite some attention. Talking about stardom, Karan had claimed that today’s generation didn’t have the kind of stardom Shah Rukh Khan has and that it would end with SRK himself. However, Anil surely did not feel this was true.

During his recent conversation with Anupama Chopra, when asked to comment on the statement Karan Johar meant, Anil Kapoor said, “I think there’s nothing like it’s over. I don’t believe in that. There always will be someone better, there always will be something better, and there always will be someone bigger than the biggest. Universe life is such. It sounds good that this is the one but aisa kuch nahi hai. There always be…. Elvis ke baad bola tha koi hone ni wala hai, then Michael Jackson came.”

Anil Kapoor further said, “It’s in every profession that there’s not going to be a leader like this ever and there will be someone who will be bigger and better and star of course there will be. There will be bigger stars. He might be bigger, he might walk in the room and clear a sensation all over the world why a room, the biggest sensation in the world, on the planet. In my entire 40-45 years of life, in every profession I have seen, that this is it, ab iske baad kuch nahi hone wala. But there will be someone better in every which way, as a talent, as stardom, popularity, as a charmer in every way”.

What are your thoughts on Anil Kapoor’s take on stardom, do you think it will end with Shah Rukh Khan just as Karan Johar said? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

